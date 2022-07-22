The American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers (AACRAO) has bestowed The College of Southern Idaho’s Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment Services Dr. Jonathan Lord with a nationally recognized Strategic Enrollment Management endorsement.
AACRAO is a nonprofit association of more than 11,000 higher education professionals whose mission is to provide professional development, guidelines and voluntary standards for record management, admissions, enrollment and student services.
“It has been an honor to work with the CSI Enrollment Management Council this past year to develop the first enrollment plan in our institution’s history,” Lord said. “I am blessed to work with amazing colleagues who are consistently working to make the institution a better place for our learners.”
