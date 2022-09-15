The College of Southern Idaho is currently offering English as a Second Language (ESL) classes Mondays and Wednesdays at the Hailey Town Center West, free of charge. Though classes began Aug. 29, the program is still open.
Anyone interested in bettering their skills in speaking, reading, writing and understanding the English language can schedule an orientation and skills assessment test appointment. At that time, interested individuals will learn what can be expected from the program and what the program expects from students. Those who want to enroll in the courses will be placed into classes that will address current academic needs, as determined by their skills and orientation test.
Students must be at least 16 years old. Students under the age of 18 must submit an Idaho Youth Waiver before scheduling an orientation and testing.
