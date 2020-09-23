Two students at the Sun Valley Community School have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the school announced Monday.
Jett Carruth and Jackson Giles, both seniors, are among roughly 16,000 semifinalists this year. The honor is awarded to the students who score highest on the Preliminary SAT in each state.
“I want to commend Jett and Jackson for their dedication in the classroom and beyond,” Head of School Ben Pettit said in a statement. “Not only are they inherently curious and driven students, but they also excel in their chosen extracurriculars. They are kind and respectful young men. I am thrilled that they are being recognized for their hard work and deep commitment to their studies.”
Carruth is the vice president of the Community School Student Senate and a member of the varsity soccer team, according to a statement from the school. He is a skiercross student-athlete with the Sun Valley Ski Academy and a tutor for the I Have a Dream Foundation. Giles is a member of the school’s tennis team, as well as the varsity soccer and basketball teams, and is editor of the school newspaper, Cutthroat Underground.
Carruth and Giles will have the opportunity, going forward, to compete for two of the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships available next spring.
