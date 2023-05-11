Ida Belle Gorby, Zion's Bank

Matthew Gorby; Ida Belle Gorby; branch manager Jackie Cole and Sara Gorby receive the scholarship.

Hardworking middle school, junior high and high school students in Idaho are paid up to $1 per “A” on their 2022-2023 report cards from Zions Bank. These students are also entered for a chance to win scholarship savings accounts. The bank gives away 36 awards of $500 each and two $1,500 accounts each school year.

This round, Sun Valley Community School student Ida Belle Gorby won the regional drawing for a $500 scholarship savings account from the bank’s scholarship program.

“Pays for A’s” rewards local students for scholastic success, and Gorby was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank and was paid for every “A” she received.

