Hardworking middle school, junior high and high school students in Idaho are paid up to $1 per “A” on their 2022-2023 report cards from Zions Bank. These students are also entered for a chance to win scholarship savings accounts. The bank gives away 36 awards of $500 each and two $1,500 accounts each school year.
This round, Sun Valley Community School student Ida Belle Gorby won the regional drawing for a $500 scholarship savings account from the bank’s scholarship program.
“Pays for A’s” rewards local students for scholastic success, and Gorby was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank and was paid for every “A” she received.
“Working hard in school pays off in so many ways, and we’re pleased to recognize Ida Belle for her efforts through the ‘Pays for A’s’ program,” said Jackie Cole, manager of Zions Bank’s Wood River Valley branch.
Over the past 20 years, “Pays for A’s” has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for working hard in school. Middle school, junior high and high school students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into a Zions Bank location.
They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate.
For each “A” on their report cards, students are also entered into a drawing to win one of 18 twice-yearly regional scholarships, each worth $500, and one grand prize drawing in each state.
