Several organizations in the Wood River Valley came together this summer to hold the SummerBridge Education Camp, a program aimed at recapturing educational days lost to closures from the COVID-19 pandemic and to give kids a learning experience that feels more like summer camp than summer school.

The YMCA, Lee Pesky Learning Center, “I Have a Dream” Foundation and the Blaine County School District collaborated to create the program based at Bellevue Elementary. With a little help from the College of Idaho and the Teach for America organization, over 30 college interns—housed by the Sun Valley Community School—and two Teach for America teachers assisted 32 staff members from Blaine County schools to make sure kids in the valley had access to a fun, inspiring and educational summer.

With this unprecedented collaboration among organizations, more than 300 students were served at no-cost to families.

Instruction time at SummerBridge Education Camp in Bellevue.

Instruction time at SummerBridge Education Camp in Bellevue.
22-07-20-bellevue-elementary-roland-05.jpg

SummerBridge Education Camp features instruction plus camp-like activities and play time.
