Several organizations in the Wood River Valley came together this summer to hold the SummerBridge Education Camp, a program aimed at recapturing educational days lost to closures from the COVID-19 pandemic and to give kids a learning experience that feels more like summer camp than summer school.
The YMCA, Lee Pesky Learning Center, “I Have a Dream” Foundation and the Blaine County School District collaborated to create the program based at Bellevue Elementary. With a little help from the College of Idaho and the Teach for America organization, over 30 college interns—housed by the Sun Valley Community School—and two Teach for America teachers assisted 32 staff members from Blaine County schools to make sure kids in the valley had access to a fun, inspiring and educational summer.
With this unprecedented collaboration among organizations, more than 300 students were served at no-cost to families.
The teachers and interns served as instructors during class time and camp counselors during the after-school programs. Kids showed up at 8 a.m., where they were provided with breakfast. All teachers aides arrived at 9 a.m. Each classroom had three staff members dedicated to a class smaller than those during the school year.
Math, reading and English as a second language lessons were provided throughout the day, with camp games, songs and activities held after instructional time. Fridays are dedicated to field trips.
The Lee Pesky Learning Center provided one-on-one literacy instruction to some 30 readers to get them reading at grade-level by the time school starts in the fall. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation provided personnel to support elementary and high school credit recovery programs for students in need.
Jason Shearer, the chief executive officer of the Wood River YMCA, believes that this new model provides the resources necessary to give students who have experienced educational hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic a chance to bounce back, regardless of socio-economic factors. That’s particularly important for young kids: Pointing to an oft-cited study, Shearer said that students who don’t read at grade-level by third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school on time than those who do.
“The idea that we can look at children third grade and younger and know who is going to have choices and who is not is pretty hard to accept for us,” Shearer said. “The pandemic threw a lot of kids off track. Imagine if you are a third grader today where you have three years to learn to read and then you’re going to be asked to read to learn. Imagine halfway through the first grade year, the school closed, your parents both work, you have really no help for online learning.”
This is what happened in schools not just in Idaho, but all over the country, Shearer said. Students were essentially robbed of a year and a half of learning, he said, only to come back to learn basic socializing skills when they should have been learning to read at their grade level.
“What that does to kids is multi-faceted,” said Shearer. “In a normal year, kids may or may not read at grade level for a multitude of reasons, such as learning differences, adverse childhood experiences such as abuse or neglect.
“Now, coupled with what we’ve seen over the last three years — that really prompted the YMCA to start an evolution of education to expand our small summer school program to multiple programs.”
SummerBridge wrapped on Thursday, July 21. Students will return to class for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Blaine County School District Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson hopes they’ll be more prepared than ever when they do.
“We believe that these educational opportunities will decrease the summer slide in educational performance and increase student achievement in the fall and progress the district’s goals of raising student achievement,” Johnson said. “We have received interest from other districts across the state of Idaho who are interested in modeling programs after the model we have created.” ￼
And many thanks to the ERC for the incredible field trips!
