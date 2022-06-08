Community Library to host first Sun Valley Early Literacy Summit

In many communities throughout southern Idaho, less than half of students demonstrate reading proficiency. And, two years of COVID-hampered class time only exacerbated any struggles in education.
“The progress of many students was slowed, many students lost skills, many students did not have the same kind of socialization time and so presented behavioral challenges when they returned to the classroom,” said Jenny Emery-Davidson, executive director of The Community Library in Ketchum. “I imagine that this has been incredibly challenging for teachers to adjust their teaching practices so dramatically in response to the pandemic and what they see their students needing.”
For several years, Emery-Davidson has wanted to collaborate with local teachers. Starting Wednesday, her library will do just that, launching its first-ever Sun Valley Early Literacy Summit. From June 8-10, teachers from across southern Idaho will meet at the library to discuss the science of reading, strategies for teaching English language learners, and social-emotional learning, among other critical topics pertaining to early literacy development.
“We share a passion and a mission to introduce the world of words to children; how can we work together more to do so?” Emery-Davidson said. “Schools have a profound impact on children and our communities generally—I have so much respect for the work that teachers do. We want to celebrate them.”
The Summit will also delve into topics such as a common definition of the science of reading, the components of structured literacy, brain science, the impact of phonemic awareness on literacy, the unique qualities of English speech sounds, building oral language proficiency, principles of spelling, the science of social-emotional learning, teaching English language learners and more. Beyond offering teachers a chance to network, Emery-Davidson hopes it will help “address literacy as a whole community effort.”
There will be two free evening programs open to the public. On Wednesday, June 8, “Becoming a Reading Community” will feature five literacy experts discussing how we grow as readers. On Thursday, June 9, Dr. Antonio Fierro will present “How to Help Bilingual Children Become Strong Readers” entirely in Spanish.
Each program is at 6 p.m. in the Library Lecture Hall. Free childcare will be provided for each.
For the summit, 36 teachers (kindergarten-grade 3) will come from 10 schools: Alturas Elementary (Hailey), Bellevue Elementary (Bellevue), Camas County School (Fairfield), Castleford School (Castleford), Hailey Elementary (Hailey), Hemingway STEAM School (Ketchum), Jefferson Elementary (Jerome), North Valley Academy (Gooding), Rupert Elementary (Rupert), Sun Valley Community School (Sun Valley) and the Syringa Mountain School (Hailey).
Teachers applied for this program back in February. The summit comes at no cost to the them. An honorarium of $200 is provided to teachers based in Blaine County—$500 will go to instructors traveling from outside Blaine County—to help cover travel and associated expenses. Continuing education credit will be provided through Northwest Nazarene University.
These schools span different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.
“Many teachers working in rural areas wear a lot of hats at their schools, and they don’t have a lot of colleagues in their specific teaching areas with whom they can share ideas,” Emery-Davidson said. “We hope this summit provides an opportunity for teachers to build networks beyond their own schools and libraries.”
Louisa Moats—who lives in the Wood River Valley—helped connect The Community Library with educators to speak at the summit.
Literacy scholars, Judi Dodson, Carol Tolman, Anne Whitney, Antonio Fierro and Moats herself will present at the conference. These experts have published books, advised at universities across the country and served as teachers themselves.
“This is an incredibly talented group of literacy experts who also are tremendously warm people,” Emery-Davidson said. “We are fortunate to have them all here together to lead the summit and talk to our local community about one of the most important things we can do to promote resilience and well-being: teach people to read.”
They will discuss research on the nuances of developing reading skills from a young age.
“Reading is a learned practice that involves complex brain functions; it is not an automatic skill,” Emery-Davidson said. “Of course, students come to school with a wide range of learning styles and differences, and each of those can require particular teaching techniques to help the students learn to read effectively.”
Strong reading skills are the leading indicator for future school and career success. They are also markers for general civic participation—70% of incarcerated adults cannot read beyond a fourth grade level.
In general, Emery-Davidson believes it’s important for schools and local libraries to collaborate.
“Libraries and schools, together, can do a great deal to shape the educational landscape,” Emery-Davidson said. “I want to believe that we can create whole communities that support literacy for everyone. At the library, I want to promote a broad culture of reading and learning.”
This is, of course, not the first time The Community Library has worked with schools. School groups come to the Library for special programs, they hire high school interns, they provide book sets to classrooms for community-wide reading programs, they run the bookmobile and promote the schools’ summer reading lists during the summer months.
This summit is a natural extension of those kinds of collaborations, she said.
“Literacy matters to everyone, and we want everyone to be able to learn about it and pursue it and contribute to a community of it,” Emery-Davidson said. “We hope that the teachers who participate in the summit leave feeling energized and connected to a network of educators; we hope that everyone who attends the free evening public programs leave feeling more informed about how reading happens and excited about growing a culture of literacy together.” ￼
