The Blaine County School District is on track to switch to trimesters in all schools next year after its board of trustees showed general interest last week with a draft plan that would put all public schools on a common calendar starting in 2022-23.
The plan came from the district’s ad hoc Calendar Committee, a group of parents, faculty and administrators assembled by the board in September to address a need for consistency in the school calendar, according to a report presented to trustees on Dec. 14. The committee came up with its plan after four public meetings.
“The justification for this recommendation is that a common calendar is in the best interest of the district for clarity, for instructional planning/curriculum alignment, for professional development, and for families,” the report stated.
Currently, Carey and Wood River High School are on trimesters, while other schools operate on semester schedules. The committee proposed moving all schools in the district to a common, trimester schedule a plan most employees seemed to favor, according to a series of surveys conducted on the question. The surveys found that 76% of respondents were either in favor of or neutral on the trimester plan.
“We hope this will bring consistency and continuity,” Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson said of the proposal, speaking on behalf of the committee and its recommendation to the trustees.
The survey also asked about the length of holiday breaks, finding that the majority of certified employees favored a full-week Thanksgiving break and a full two-week winter break.
The committee proposed a “3-4-5” start date to the school year as students transition from summer break to their daily school year routine. This plan stipulates that the start date of the instructional year would fall on the Wednesday before Labor Day. This would make the first week of school a three-day week, followed by a four-day week with Labor Day off, and finally a full five-day week thereafter. Members of the Calendar Committee thought this would better adjust the students to the stressful period of post-summer break, the report said
The committee gave their rationale for the proposed changes, stating that the Board had “identified an important initiative in aligning instructional time for grade level groups across the district to ensure quality and consistency in practice.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In