City of Hailey logo
Courtesy

As part of a safety lighting project, the city of Hailey has installed rapid-response crosswalks at the intersection of Fox Acres and the entrance to Wood River and Silver Creek high schools.

Plans to add additional lighting at the intersection of Elm and Second streets near Hailey Elementary are also in the works.

For nearly two years, the city has been working on this project with Blaine County School District Director of Buildings and Grounds Howard Royal to get necessary funding through grants.

