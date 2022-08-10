As part of a safety lighting project, the city of Hailey has installed rapid-response crosswalks at the intersection of Fox Acres and the entrance to Wood River and Silver Creek high schools.
Plans to add additional lighting at the intersection of Elm and Second streets near Hailey Elementary are also in the works.
For nearly two years, the city has been working on this project with Blaine County School District Director of Buildings and Grounds Howard Royal to get necessary funding through grants.
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy expressed his gratitude to the city for completing the project.
“Any way we can improve the overall safety of our students is important to our district,” Foudy said. “We are proud of our partnership with the city of Hailey, and we look forward to working on future projects together. On behalf of the district, I would like to extend thanks to our local city officials for their ongoing efforts to improve safety around our buildings.”
According to the school district, more than 1,000 students and staff travel through these two intersections daily during the school year.
