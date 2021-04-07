Carey School Principal John Peck and Silver Creek High School Principal Mike Glenn will both retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, the Blaine County School District announced this week.
That means three principals will step down from their positions at the end of the year; Wood River Middle School’s Fritz Peters is also retiring.
Glenn has served as principal of Silver Creek High School for the past nine years. Prior to his time at Silver Creek, he spent seven years as a teacher and coach at Wood River High School and 21 years as a teacher and coach in the Meridian School District.
“I want to thank Mr. Glenn for his incredible leadership of SCHS over the past several years and for the commitment he has demonstrated for students throughout his career in education,” said Peters, who currently serves as interim superintendent of the Blaine County School District, in a statement. “There is no question that the school has reached even greater heights under his leadership.”
Peck has worked in the Blaine County School District since 1994 and has served as principal of the Carey School since 2001. He was previously a vice principal at Wood River High School.
“Over his time at Carey School, Mr. Peck has built a community-oriented culture, with a team of highly qualified teachers and skilled paraprofessionals who work together to provide the very best educational experience to students,” Peters said in a statement. “He has always put student achievements above all else and he is a great advocate for the kids and their successes.”
The School District announced last week that Robert Ditch, interim principal of Wood River Middle School, will take on the role permanently following Peters’ retirement.
District administration is currently in the process of hiring new principals for Silver Creek High School and the Carey School.
