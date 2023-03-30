Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Hailey Elementary School the week of Aug. 14-17.
Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula inspired by some of the world’s prominent inventors, according to a press release from the National Inventors Hall of Fame, which sponsors the program.
Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, the camp looks to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a safe and fun environment, the release states.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore innovation though hands-on activities including:
- Catching Air program: Through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.
- Invention Celebration program: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
- MimicBot program: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into an animatronic.
- Pop-Up Venture program: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community.
Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp. ￼
