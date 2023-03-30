Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Hailey Elementary School the week of Aug. 14-17.

Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula inspired by some of the world’s prominent inventors, according to a press release from the National Inventors Hall of Fame, which sponsors the program.

Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, the camp looks to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a safe and fun environment, the release states.

