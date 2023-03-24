The Camas County School District has issued a survey to county residents seeking input on whether to build onto the existing school at 610 Soldier Road in Fairfield, or to develop a new K-12 campus at a different location.
All grades are now conducted in the one building. A separate elementary school nearby was demolished last summer.
The survey provides an opportunity for parents and community members to voice their preference for one of two proposals:
- Proposal 1: To build an annex building on campus that would offer four new classrooms and two large shop facilities for Career Technical Education classes.
- Proposal 2: To build a new school at a new site that would provide new facilities for all programs K-12. The required “alternative funding source” for this building project would be explained at the community meetings, according to the survey.
“The purpose of this survey is to help clarify the two different building proposals that have been presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees and to get a clear vision for specific programs that the community believes will be most beneficial to the future of our graduates,” the survey states.
The survey also asks which vocational and technical skills would be “most important” for students within the new development: welding, HVAC, wood shop and construction, plumbing, mechanics, or “other.”
Camas County Commissioner Marshall Ralph said the school board has been working on the “repair-and-addition” idea—Proposal 1—for some time.
Proposal 2 “has arisen more recently’” Ralph said.
Ralph said a previous 2002 facility bond used to build the elementary wing is now paid off and retired.
“Which is maybe partly why these plans are being made now, in preparation for a new bond effort,” Marshall said. “Plus, there is a keen interest in school improvement.”
The school district will be holding public meetings on March 28 and April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center at 129 Willow Ave W, in Fairfield, in order for the community to ask questions and get detailed information about both proposals.
“This survey is a preliminary indicator to help the Board of Trustees better understand the needs and wants of the community,” states the survey. “We look forward to working with stakeholders in our community to achieve great things for our students.
You can access CCSD New Building Planning Survey via Google Docs here: bit.ly/40wLy5s. ￼
