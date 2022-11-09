The latest statewide results for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test show students’ scores in English language arts are back at pre-pandemic levels, while results in mathematics are close to 2019’s scores—and substantially higher than last year’s results, according to the Idaho Department of Education.
On the whole, though, Blaine County students are lagging behind the state writ large, with local Hispanic students considerably less likely to reach proficiency benchmarks than their white classmates.
With the exception of 2020, the ISAT is administered each spring to public school students in grades three through eight and grade 10 to gauge their proficiency in English language literacy and math. Scores are sorted into four tiers, named to represent a student’s understanding of the subject: below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.
According to the state Department of Education, Blaine County School District students were less likely to be proficient or better in both English and math than Idaho students overall. Statewide, 54.8% of all students scored at proficient or higher in English, while 51% of Blaine County students achieved those levels. In mathematics, 41.9% of all Idaho students demonstrated proficiency; 37% of Blaine County students scored at proficient or better.
2021 scores also highlighted a significant difference in proficiency between white students, who represent 53% of the Blaine County School District’s enrollment, and Hispanic students, who represent nearly 44%.
In Blaine County, 65% of the white demographic scored at or above the proficient level in English, while only 33% of the Hispanic students scored at or above the proficient level. Mathematics showed an even larger gap, as 53% of white students were deemed proficient, compared to 18% of the Hispanic test takers.
The disparity between white and Hispanic students in Blaine County reflect a national trend, according to BCSD Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson, and a great deal of research is being done across the country to address the gap.
“The first contributing factor that researchers often point to is language acquisition and vocabulary which will change a students ability to perform on standardized tests,” Johnson said.
A significant percentage of Hispanic students are multilingual, he said, and many of them may be at a different state of English language mastery than their white peers.
“Many of these students participate in dual-immersion programs (taught in both English and Spanish) and learn in a system that allocates the same instructional minutes but adds to the instructional component becoming proficient readers, writers and speakers in a second language,” Johnson said. “Research supports that dual-immersion learners exceed their instructional peers over long periods of time, but initially their performance data may be behind their peers on measures such as standardized tests.”
Johnson also stated that some demographic groups were likely hit harder by learning loss during the pandemic and hybrid instructional models than their peers.
Principal Brad Henson of Alturas Elementary said that ISAT is one data point for educators. His dual-immersion school utilizes a battery of assessments to determine how students are faring, he said, including an annual test of language acquisition. According to Henson, if nonnative speakers do not perform at proficient levels on the language acquisition tests, they likely won’t perform well on the ISAT.
“We do not put all our success in one measure,” Henson said. “The ISAT is just one of many measures we use to gauge students’ success in school. We look at their successful assimilation into a new community and culture, their positive relationships and active participation in the classroom community. In our dual-immersion school, (we look at) the continued growth of their native language as well as English.”
Henson said that just because ISAT scores reflect low numbers, it certainly does not mean that students are not finding success in their studies.
“Our students can show proficiency in state standards beyond the proverbial ‘paper and pencil’ standardized tests,” Henson said. “Unfortunately, it is the standardized test scores that are published.
“I would argue they are an unfair representation of what is success. Our schools are changing, our populations are becoming much more diverse. Bringing a beauty and richness in culture and life experiences that broaden the experiences for all our learners and educators. We monitor their growth and development in a multitude of ways and we celebrate with them all their many successes.”
State superintendent sees ‘encouraging’ results
More than 169,000 students took the ISAT this past spring, up from about 163,000 in 2021.
Statewide, of the 54.8% of students scoring proficient or higher in English, 23.4% scored at the advanced level. The advanced category’s tally is 1.2% higher than in pre-pandemic 2019.
Of the 41.9% of students who scored as proficient or better in math, 19.5% scored in the advanced category and 22.4% in the proficient category, up from 17.7% and 21.9%, respectively, in 2021. Most recent scores still fell short of 2019 levels, when 20.7% of students reached the advanced level and 23% were proficient.
Other subgroups logged promising gains, according to state data. Students from military families increased their math proficiency rate by 6.3%, nearly tripling the statewide improvement of 2.3%.
Students from military families also increased their English language arts proficiency rate by 5.9%, with a cumulative increase of 8.8% during the three years ending this past spring. Students from foster families improved their English literacy proficiency rate by 5.3% from 2021 to 2022, while the statewide improvement was 0.7%.
“Proficiency is only one measure of achievement, and it is important to remember that results from different years reflect separate cohorts of students,” Superintendent of public Instraction Sherri Ybarra said. “Still, these latest ISAT results are significant, and encouraging.”
This year for the first time, students in grades five, eight and 11 took the newly developed science ISAT. A “field test” was administered in 2021 to check the test’s functions and help design its final form, but no results were reported.
A total of 70,029 students took the new science assessment this year, and 40.8% of students scored as either proficient or advanced. The results cannot be used to gauge student progress because there are no previous results for comparison. ￼
