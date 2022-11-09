BCSD-logo.jpg

The latest statewide results for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test show students’ scores in English language arts are back at pre-pandemic levels, while results in mathematics are close to 2019’s scores—and substantially higher than last year’s results, according to the Idaho Department of Education.

On the whole, though, Blaine County students are lagging behind the state writ large, with local Hispanic students considerably less likely to reach proficiency benchmarks than their white classmates.

With the exception of 2020, the ISAT is administered each spring to public school students in grades three through eight and grade 10 to gauge their proficiency in English language literacy and math. Scores are sorted into four tiers, named to represent a student’s understanding of the subject: below basic, basic, proficient and advanced.

