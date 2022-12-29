Alturas Elementary

First grade teacher Star Neely instructs her class at Alturas Elementary on Dec. 6.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

After a few tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blaine County School District looked to bring students back into the routine of in-person learning in 2022.

But this transition did not come without challenges, as the district and its community partners looked to assist families who were adjusting to the new school environment. With a commitment to free school lunches, no-cost preschool and increased safety measures, the district continued its transition from pandemic-era to post-pandemic learning.

In November, the district’s trustees voted unanimously to accept an ongoing donation from the Blaine County Education Foundation to cover the cost of lunches for qualifying low-income students in the district. The move comes a few months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would no longer provide free meals to all students through the waiver program.

