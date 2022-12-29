After a few tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blaine County School District looked to bring students back into the routine of in-person learning in 2022.
But this transition did not come without challenges, as the district and its community partners looked to assist families who were adjusting to the new school environment. With a commitment to free school lunches, no-cost preschool and increased safety measures, the district continued its transition from pandemic-era to post-pandemic learning.
In November, the district’s trustees voted unanimously to accept an ongoing donation from the Blaine County Education Foundation to cover the cost of lunches for qualifying low-income students in the district. The move comes a few months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would no longer provide free meals to all students through the waiver program.
According to the board and BCEF, community partners have helped the foundation raise nearly $70,000 for free lunches, after the expiration of the federal government’s COVID-19-related free meal waiver that covered the cost of food for students during the pandemic. The foundation said it has set a goal of raising $150,000 to continue to provide help for students in need.
The district also extended its waiver of costs for students in BCSD preschool for the 2022 school year in order to curtail financial strains on area familes. Previously, preschool was only available to a limited number of students with parents paying on a sliding scale based on household income.
Safety again at the forefront
The Board of Trustees looked to increase safety measures as they approved a contract with the Hailey Police Department in August to provide additional school resource officers to patrol school grounds in the city during 2023 academic year. The decision took on new importance after a incident earlier in the year—which turned out to be a popped balloon—caused a lockdown and sizable police response at Wood River Middle School.
Along with the new contract with Hailey police, the board also required staff to participate in safety and training classes to ensure that the department and school staff could work in conjunction in the event of an emergency at BCSD facilities. The first day for students was pushed back from the original starting date on Aug. 31 to provide additional safety training for staff. The training emphasized incident prevention, a review of safety procedures, updates on best practices for school safety and rehearsals of response protocols.
The school district also announced a partnership with Gaggle, a company that focuses on assisting K-12 schools in managing student safety with reporting technology. The software gives students, staff and families the ability to confidentially report threats of violence, bullying, peers in crisis and other imminent threats via the “SpeakUp for Safety” tip line.
Housing plans take shape
Housing efforts took shape in October, when the school board announced plans to provide seven new residences in Hailey through a partnership with the ARCH Community Housing Trust. The district plans to provide the land for development, while ARCH will be responsible for raising money for designing, developing, constructing, managing and maintaining the housing at an affordable price. The School District plans to maintain control of the Hailey properties. The board projects the units will be ready as early as fall 2024.
The trustees continued their housing push in the final meeting of 2022, when they unanimously agreed to ask the city of Hailey to annex two district properties—located near Wood River Middle School—on which the board hopes to construct affordable housing for staff members of the school district. These properties are currently being utilized for snow storage, but the board is looking to construct housing units located in close proximity to Blaine County School District facilities in Hailey. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In