The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and follow it up on Friday with a special budget hearing.
According to the regular meeting agenda, trustees will discuss the district’s need for a licensed construction management firm to conduct the renovation and improvement projects in wake of the voter-approved plant facilities levy, which was passed Aug. 30, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus at 6 p.m.
The board will also discuss the district’s “continuous improvement plan” for 2022-2023, which lays out goals for students to assure they will be academically prepared for transition to the next grade and to ensure students are college- or career-ready. And, trustees are expected to finalize a memorandum of understanding that describes the broad outlines of the district’s contract with the Hailey Police Department to provide school resource officers (SROs) to patrol district schools. The contract between the two parties was signed in early August.
