The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees has approved free, half-day preschool at four locations for all children in the school district, the board announced Monday.
The move extends the BCSD's temporary decision to waive preschool costs for the 2021-22 school year due to the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, preschool was available to a limited number of students with parents paying on a sliding scale based on household income.
“We are thrilled to share that preschool will now be free of charge for all children, regardless of their families’ income status,” said Adam Johnson, BCSD assistant superintendent. “We encourage all parents, guardians and caregivers to check out the options and get the registration process started today.”
Half-day preschool is available at Bellevue Elementary, Carey School, Hailey Elementary and Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. Students must be four years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for preschool.
Additionally, the Blaine County School District is accepting registration for kindergarten, which is available at all the schools mentioned above, along with Alturas Elementary. Kindergarten students must be five years old by Sept. 1.
To register for fall 2022, parents and guardians should visit the school they would like their child to attend anytime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To begin the registration process, please visit https://www.blaineschools.org/domain/687.
