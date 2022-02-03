BC School District Logo

The Blaine County School District community has shared their gratitude for the hard work and dedication of teachers and staff through more than 100 “Notes of Appreciation.”

The BCSD Board of Trustees spearheaded this effort to give students, families and community members a chance to express their appreciation for the hundreds of hard-working staff members of the Blaine County School District.

“The Board of Trustees is incredibly grateful for the unceasing efforts of our staff throughout the pandemic and particularly during the latest COVID-19 surge,” said Board Vice Chair Lara Stone. “We know our community feels the same way and we wanted to provide an easy method for everyone to express their gratitude and give our staff a much-needed boost of encouragement. We are thrilled with the response it received from all corners of our community.”

Want to share some appreciation for staff members of the Blaine County School District? To send a note of appreciation, community members have been asked to fill out a brief online form where comments are compiled into a PDF for each staff group and shared. That form can be found at https://www.blaineschools.org/domain/1385. ￼

