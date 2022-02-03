The Blaine County School District community has shared their gratitude for the hard work and dedication of teachers and staff through more than 100 “Notes of Appreciation.”
The BCSD Board of Trustees spearheaded this effort to give students, families and community members a chance to express their appreciation for the hundreds of hard-working staff members of the Blaine County School District.
“The Board of Trustees is incredibly grateful for the unceasing efforts of our staff throughout the pandemic and particularly during the latest COVID-19 surge,” said Board Vice Chair Lara Stone. “We know our community feels the same way and we wanted to provide an easy method for everyone to express their gratitude and give our staff a much-needed boost of encouragement. We are thrilled with the response it received from all corners of our community.”
Want to share some appreciation for staff members of the Blaine County School District? To send a note of appreciation, community members have been asked to fill out a brief online form where comments are compiled into a PDF for each staff group and shared. That form can be found at https://www.blaineschools.org/domain/1385. ￼
Very nice and positive, which I never take for granted..but..time to put your money where your gratitude is. Shouldn’t be that difficult to match inflationary pressures when real estate ( new purchases and existing re-assessments) and their accompanying tax hikes should more than cover a raise for teachers..
Of course the teachers appreciate all of the positive notes, however with inflation at 5.8%, I really hope they are shown more appreciation in the coming years- throughout the US. Sadly, we are losing many teachers and are seeing record low enrollment in teacher training programs. I hope America realizes how vital teachers are to our society.
