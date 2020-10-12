A peaceful protest outside the Blaine County School District offices in Hailey is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13. Protestors will come together to insist that Wood River High School and Carey High School sports continue through their respective postseasons.
Previously, the BCSD school board voted down a new proposal that would allow BCSD sports teams to have postseason play despite high COVID-19 levels.
According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Blaine County is in the orange, or “high,” risk level.
WRHS volleyball head coach Kristyn Rutland is spearheading the event, which will take place during the BCSD weekly school board meeting. The protest is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in Hailey right before the school board meeting begins at 6 p.m.
“We’re hoping the school board will let us have a postseason,” Rutland said. “We’ve been doing everything all season to stay safe with playing in masks and social distancing and being safe.”
Currently, Rutland is trying to get more WRHS and Carey coaches involved. There was speculation that the protest should wait until Wednesday, Oct. 14, but Rutland believes that will not have the same impact as it would if it were during the board meeting.
WRHS athletic director Kevin Stilling is not involved in the protest.
Rutland said this movement is comprised of student-athletes, coaches, teachers and parents.
“We wanted to see if we can make a difference rather than constantly emailing them,” Rutland said.
The protest will begin at the BCSD offices and will move up towards Main Street in Hailey.
“We want the opportunity to play, that’s the biggest concern for these kids,” Rutland said. “We want to be allowed the opportunity to show the community that we did proceed safely. That is the biggest thing for us right now, is being allowed to play.”
