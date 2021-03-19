A bill that would have eliminated August elections in Idaho—potentially further delaying a vote on plant facilities within the Blaine County School District—has died in the state Senate.
House Bill 106 was voted down by the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday after facing vocal opposition from school districts across the state, many of whom rely on August elections to hold bond and levy votes after the summer budget-setting process.
In Blaine County, the bill had the potential to further delay a vote on a planned plant facilities levy. The school board had initially planned to hold the vote last August but tentatively delayed until August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If House Bill 106 had passed, it could have meant pushing the vote back until November, according to board Chairman Keith Roark. That would have meant the district would have had to wait 14 months—until the end of the next full tax year—to access the money if the levy passed.
The bill was the latest iteration of an ongoing effort to consolidate election dates in Idaho. A similar bill last year sought to prohibit school districts from holding bond or levy elections in March or August.
Supporters of House Bill 106 said it would give county clerks a wider window of time to more thoroughly maintain voter registration lists, train county employees and prepare for the November general election, and that limiting the number of elections would make things less confusing for Idaho voters, potentially increasing voter turnout for school bond and levy elections.
“This is not about the kids. This is not about budgeting. This is about elections.” co-sponsor Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said earlier during this year’s session.
Roark previously told the Idaho Mountain Express that he found such arguments in favor of the bill to be “bogus.”
“House Bill 106 seeks to dilute the pro-school vote with a large number of voters who know nothing about the bond or levy, much less care about the viability of public education,” Roark previously told the Mountain Express.
Because it failed to pass the State Affairs Committee, House Bill 106 will not receive a vote in the full Senate.
