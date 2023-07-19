Every year, the Idaho State Board of Education releases a new “go-on rate”—a percentage representing the Idaho graduates who go to college immediately after graduating high school. And every year, the stat gets mixed reactions.

To some, the go-on rate depicts failure—less than half of Idaho students are heading to college immediately after high school. Others say that the data paints an incomplete picture of the success stories that come out of Idaho schools.

Both narratives have some truth to them. The state isn’t hitting its 60% go-on benchmark—a goal the State Board established years ago. In fact, the go-on rate has consistently declined since 2017, when Idaho last hit 50%.

Jim Foudy
Debbie Critchfield
