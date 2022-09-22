The Blaine County School District updated its health and safety procedures for the 2022-2023 school year last week with an eye on remaining open and combating the impacts of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jim Foudy provided an outline of the procedures at the School Board of Trustee’s regular monthly meeting held Sept. 13. The document must be presented to and approved by the board every six months.
The document stipulates that students are still expected to stay home if they are sick and to be picked up promptly from school if ill. Face masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors and that any modification to the face covering rule will be considered by the board as situations warrant.
Student absences for COVID-19 due to quarantine, isolation or related medical treatments will not be counted against students. COVID-19 related absences will need to be reported to the school at the time of absence.
The district still suggests quarantining for anyone who has been fewer than 6 feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period (for example, three individual five-minute exposures for a total of 15 minutes). According to district guidelines, if you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should still quarantine if you are in one of the following groups:
Those age 18 or older and who have completed the primary series of recommended vaccine but have not received a recommended booster shot when eligible.
Those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (completing the primary series) over two months ago and have not received a recommended booster shot.
Those who are not vaccinated or who have not completed a primary vaccine series.
The board’s guideline suggests that individuals who are confirmed to have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 need to be isolated regardless of their vaccination status. This includes:
• People who have a positive viral test for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.
• People with symptoms of COVID-19, including people who are awaiting test results or have not been tested. People with symptoms should isolate even if they do not know if they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
• The board also suggests that symptom-free contact for unvaccinated students and parents should render a five-day self quarantine, and if that is not possible, to wear a mask for at least 10 days. For vaccinated individuals who have come into contact with someone with COVID-19, a mask is recommended for 10 days along with physical distancing.
• District staff will continue with COVID-related attendance tracking for reported cases.
For more information on BCSD’s Health and Safety Policy, visit bit.ly/3LDwkoE. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In