The Blaine County School District updated its health and safety procedures for the 2022-2023 school year last week with an eye on remaining open and combating the impacts of COVID-19.

Superintendent Jim Foudy provided an outline of the procedures at the School Board of Trustee’s regular monthly meeting held Sept. 13. The document must be presented to and approved by the board every six months.

The document stipulates that students are still expected to stay home if they are sick and to be picked up promptly from school if ill. Face masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors and that any modification to the face covering rule will be considered by the board as situations warrant.

