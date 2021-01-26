The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will vote Wednesday, Jan. 27, whether to increase in-person learning, starting with elementary schools.
Under the current hybrid system, adopted before the 2020-21 school year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, students attend in person two days per week and online three days.
In a report from Superintendent Fritz Peters and the district’s principals, presented at the board of trustees meeting last week, six of eight principals recommend that the district remain in a hybrid model until staff have been vaccinated. Ideally, school staff will have been vaccinated by mid to late February, according to the report.
Two principals—John Peck of the Carey School and Mike Glenn of Silver Creek High School—are recommending that the district move to greater in-person learning at all elementary schools and at all grade levels at the Carey School in early February.
A special meeting to further discuss and vote on the matter starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed on the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees YouTube channel.
