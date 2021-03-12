The Blaine County School District board of trustees will continue to conduct its meetings virtually for the time being, the trustees decided Tuesday night.
After some discussion, the trustees unanimously opted not to put a return to in-person meetings to a vote on their next agenda. They did, however, decide to look into making comments sent to the board via email visible on the School District’s website for commenters who wish to make their comments publicly available.
The board was divided on the merits of returning to in-person meetings, with most of the discussion revolving around in-person versus emailed public comment.
“I am concerned that the people I am representing, they don’t feel like they’re being heard,” Trustee Gretchen Gorham said.
Board Chairman Keith Roark argued against resuming in-person meetings, saying he is able to give more time and consideration to public comments submitted by email than to spoken comments made during meetings.
“This is the most efficient format that I have seen [for a meeting],” Roark said. “We have more public input right now than this district has seen certainly in the 43 years, going on 44 years, that I’ve been here.”
Trustee Lara Stone also advocated for a continuation of virtual meetings, pointing out that meeting via Zoom provides board members with more flexibility to travel and frees up school cleaning resources that could be better used for classrooms and student gathering spaces.
The trustees ultimately decided not to list the issue as an action item on their next meeting agenda, but to look into making it possible for public comments to be viewable on the district’s website. Currently, a public records request is needed to view the comments received.
“Maybe we’ll visit it again down the road,” Gorham said. “But I do think the public comment modification would be helpful.”
