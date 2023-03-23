BCSD Offices
Blaine County School District trustees continued their discussion on the idea of a potential early release for students on Wednesdays to make time for “professional learning community collaboration time” for staff members.

At its regular monthly meeting last week, the board revised its original plan for early release to accommodate Wood River Middle School students who use Mountain Rides to get to school. As of now, the majority of the board is still committed to the concept of early release, but will continue to make adjustments to minimize impact on working families in the district before finalizing a plan.

The only change from the schedule presented in February involved Wood River Middle School. The latest version, presented by Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson, would shift the middle school’s release time up ten more minutes, from 1:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. (The middle school currently gets out at 3:20 p.m.—see sidebar for more information._

