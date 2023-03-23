At its regular monthly meeting last week, the board revised its original plan for early release to accommodate Wood River Middle School students who use Mountain Rides to get to school. As of now, the majority of the board is still committed to the concept of early release, but will continue to make adjustments to minimize impact on working families in the district before finalizing a plan.
The only change from the schedule presented in February involved Wood River Middle School. The latest version, presented by Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson, would shift the middle school’s release time up ten more minutes, from 1:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. (The middle school currently gets out at 3:20 p.m.—see sidebar for more information._
With the change, the district is “trying to align with Mountain Rides and create more consistency,” Johnson said.
“We are requesting that release move to 1:20 p.m. to allow students to reach their bus on time,” he said.
The board approved the amendment, with one “nay” vote coming from Trustee Amber Perkes.
Perkes said that she is not only skeptical about the changes made to the proposed calendar on March 14, but also about the proposed changes in general. She said the changes may leave young children, particularly elementary students, alone at home for too long while their parents or guardians are working. The proposed changes would see most elementary school students released around 30 minutes earlier on Wednesdays than they are this year.
“I think that’s a long time for a 6-year-old to be home alone, especially families that are displaced,” Perkes said. “I just feel like there should be more of an opportunity for teachers to find time after school. We should try to move that time to during or after school for teacher collaboration to make sure our kids are in a safe space.”
The board also conducted a survey on the early release proposal following a high number of letters from concerned parents and community members about potential consequences from the change.
“My impression is that there is a real sense that we have tried our best to incorporate the feedback we got,” Trustee Lara Stone said. We have to change some things, but I think [the board] has done really great work to minimize impact on parents while protecting that districtwide collaboration time.”
Without kids in classrooms, Wednesday afternoons would give teachers time to prepare curriculums, address student achievement data, individual literacy plans, language development plans and student-specific achievement plans. It would also give staff common times to meet and collaborate—steps toward fostering what the board calls a “professional learning community.”
Superintendent Jim Foudy reiterated his support for professional learning communities, and highlighted student growth as the district’s primary goal.
“The research indicates that when you have [professional learning communities], schools can achieve more than three years growth in one year’s time,” he said. “The metrics that we have to be laser focused on would be overall growth. ￼
