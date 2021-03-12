The Blaine County School District board of trustees discussed—but made no decisions on—the possibility of returning elementary students to five-day weeks before the end of the school year during a regular meeting Tuesday night.
Elementary schools in the district resumed in-person learning four days a week on Feb. 8, with Fridays used for teacher preparation and special assistance as needed. Since the start of the school year, all schools in the district had operated under a hybrid learning model, with students in the classroom on a staggered schedule two days a week and working from home the remaining three days.
COVID-19 case and quarantine rates have remained relatively low at BCSD elementary schools since they began the four-day-a-week model in February. There were zero active student or staff COVID cases at the elementary level between Feb. 26 and March 4—the most recent data available on the district’s coronavirus dashboard as of Thursday afternoon—and nine students and one staff member in quarantine due to possible COVID exposure.
Now, district leaders are looking into the possibility of all elementary students returning to the classroom on Fridays as well.
While teachers at some schools in the district are pushing to resume normal five-day school weeks, others are more reluctant to return to five-day weeks right away, according to Superintendent Fritz Peters.
“Some schools are ready to go,” Peters said, while others want more time to ease back into in-person learning and “get students settled.”
Last March, after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Blaine County, the district abruptly shifted to an online-only learning model, with all students working from home. In the fall, at the start of the 2020-21 school year, the school board voted to adopt the hybrid model that was in place until February for elementary students and until this past week for high school students.
If the trustees do decide to return elementary schools to a five-day week, Peters said, he recommends that the new schedule take effect the second full week of April.
The trustees did not make any decisions on the matter Tuesday night, opting to give the public and teachers time to consider the matter and give feedback before making a determination. A course of action will be decided at a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In