The Blaine County School District board of trustees will vote Aug. 8 to update a number of previous policies, as well as to approve new policies, including ones related to what can and cannot be displayed on a classroom wall, cell phone use in schools, open/closed campus rules, and the “appropriate use of physical restraint and seclusion.”
The board will also update its “Citizen Attendance & Participation” policy, which changed significantly in 2021 when the board shifted the way members of the public comment during a regular meeting from an in-person format to an online procedure.
While the community is invited to attend public meetings, “The right to attend a meeting of the board does not grant any individual the right to provide public input during its meeting,” according to the introduction of Policy 262.
“We have changed our practice,” said Trustee Vice Chair Lara Stone at the July 17 meeting. “People used to come in. They had a three-minute window with a timer. ... The board was not allowed to interact with them at all or respond to what they said. And, oftentimes, they would give that speech and there was no time for response, and then the board would vote on something. And we had no time to reflect, either. We’ve changed how we do that. We don’t have people speak in the meetings. We have our public comment procedure that people can use, which gives us time to reflect and respond and incorporate a lot of what we hear into policies and votes that we are doing.”
Stone called it “a much better system.”
Trustee Chair Keith Roark said people would often comment on topics for which the relevant vote had already taken place, or have to wait until late into the evening for an opportunity to comment.
Roark added that over his 46 years of being involved with the School District, public attendance at meetings has typically been sparse, if anyone showed up. He noted the convenience of people now being able to watch the meeting from home or on the following day.
The meetings are streamed live and are posted on the district website by the following day. The video comes with the feature to use the meeting agenda to go directly to any topic of interest.
Stone also pointed to the advantage of being able to translate comments submitted in languages other than English.
“We are getting a lot more comments in written form than we ever did for all those years,” Roark said, giving his support to the policy.
Trustee Amber Perkes said she still hears confusion in the community about the policy and whether meetings are “closed,” or whether people are allowed to attend meetings.
She said she wanted to make sure people know “we do want people to come to the board meetings.”
The policy allows for people wishing to make public presentations to make a written request three weeks in advance of the meeting.
However “unpublished” comments, by law, are still part of the public record and can be accessed through a public records request.
All comments will be sent to every board member, the board clerk and the superintendent via email.
“The public comment system offers greater board and district transparency while enhancing the level of communication available between the public and the Board of Trustees,” the district website states. “It will also allow for more public access and involvement.”
In the July 17 meeting, no board members spoke in opposition to the policy changes, nor did any member of the public through the online public comment system. Per the policy, there was no in-person or virtual public comment session during the meeting.
Public hearings, such as a budget hearing, do still allow for in-person public commenting.
The board will vote on the new policies and policy changes Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., at the Community Campus in Hailey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I know it may be off topic, however, why don't school busses have seat belts?
AI> size, weight. design, other safety features, (Some smaller school buses do have seat belts).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In