Wood River High School
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District board of trustees will vote Aug. 8 to update a number of previous policies, as well as to approve new policies, including ones related to what can and cannot be displayed on a classroom wall, cell phone use in schools, open/closed campus rules, and the “appropriate use of physical restraint and seclusion.”

The board will also update its “Citizen Attendance & Participation” policy, which changed significantly in 2021 when the board shifted the way members of the public comment during a regular meeting from an in-person format to an online procedure.

While the community is invited to attend public meetings, “The right to attend a meeting of the board does not grant any individual the right to provide public input during its meeting,” according to the introduction of Policy 262. 

