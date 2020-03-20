The Blaine County School District will screen students for COVID-19 before reopening schools, the district said Wednesday.
BCSD schools and facilities are tentatively scheduled to re-open April 6. At that point, the district plans to either reopen its campuses to students, with school resuming as normal, or to implement a remote learning system with students working from home on Chromebooks, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes told parents in a message this week.
If the district does reopen its buildings to students, a screening process will be put in place before students return, board of trustees Chairman Keith Roark said in a statement. The district does not know yet exactly how the screening will be structured, Roark said.
“We realize that many families have plans for out-of-state travel during the spring break and, although we advise against such travel, we have no authority to interfere with those plans,” he said.
However, he added, the district does have “the duty and authority” under Idaho statute to exclude students with contagious or infectious diseases from school—whether they have been diagnosed, are suspected of having the disease or are not immune and have been exposed to the disease—and to close the school on the order of the Department of Health and Welfare or local health authorities.
“This means that before schools reopen, measures will have to be taken to screen all returning students to assure those who are infected with the virus are excluded from school property until proper treatment can be received,” Roark said.
The board plans to hold special meetings in the coming weeks to “stay on top of the situation and provide guidance as needed,” according to the statement. Holmes said the board will make the decision on March 30 whether to resume school as normal or put a remote learning system in place.
“Please be assured that the district staff and board of trustees are working hard to manage this situation in the least intrusive and most effective manner possible,” Roark said.
