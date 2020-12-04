The Blaine County School District plans to name its next superintendent by Jan. 18, following a multi-step interview process, the school board announced Wednesday.
The Board of Trustees, with the assistance of consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, reviewed applications earlier this week and selected a group of candidates for the first round of interviews, according to an update from the board.
The first round of interviews will take place next week. The second round will take place the week of Dec. 14.
The board plans to announce and conduct interviews with the finalists in the week of Jan. 4. That week will include meet-and-greets and community forums where members of the public can get to know the finalists.
The next superintendent will be named the week of Jan. 18.
“We look forward to using this sound process as we find the next leader of our school district,” said Board Chairman Keith Roark and Vice Chairwoman Lara Stone in a statement. “In the meantime, our district staff are hard at work to set the stage for a smooth transition later this school year.”
Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes announced in March that she would step down from her position at the end of the 2020-21 school year, with a new superintendent expected to take office on July 1. On Nov. 12, Holmes submitted her resignation, effective immediately.
Wood River Middle School Principal Fritz Peters was named interim superintendent and will serve in that role until the new superintendent assumes office.
Why hasn't the Board replaced Kelly Green? Her position has been vacant for almost 4 months. Hailey/Bellevue residents are essentially not represented in the new Super conversation.
PLEASE stop showing GwenCarrol Holmes' picture. I could go the rest of my life without seeing that mug. I'm not alone.
Agree
