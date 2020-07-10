The Blaine County School District board of trustees voted Tuesday to contract with a Milwaukee-based communications firm for the upcoming school year.
The Donovan Group, a firm specializing in K-12 communications consulting, will replace the district’s in-house communications department.
The board voted in June to not renew a contract with Communications Director Heather Crocker. The district offered Crocker a one-month extension of her contract from the end of June, but Crocker declined the offer, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes previously told the Mountain Express.
The contract with the Donovan Group will cost the district $36,000 per year. The final budget for the 2020-21 school year includes $60,000 to cover all communications expenses, including the contract and other costs, such as supplies.
The board on Tuesday also considered contracting with one other K-12 communications firm, Rhodes Branding, based in Columbia, S.C. Contracting with Rhodes would have cost the district $40,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In