The Blaine County School District will continue teacher contract negotiations on Wednesday after talks kicked off in late April.
The annual Blaine County School District Master Agreement Negotiations are conducted by district representatives—which this year include Trustee Lara Stone, Trustee Dan Turner and Superintendent Fritz Peters—and representatives of the Blaine County Education Association, which acts as a teachers’ union.
This year’s negotiations will take place over a series of six meetings, the first of which was held on April 21 and lasted four hours. The next meeting will start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, followed by meetings on Thursday, May 6, Wednesday, May 12, Thursday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 19.
The board will meet in a closed executive session to discuss the negotiations on Tuesday, May 4.
The public can view the meetings, which are taking place virtually via video, on the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees YouTube page.
