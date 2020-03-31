Blaine County schools will remain closed for at least another few weeks, the district’s board of trustees decided Monday, but a remote learning system for students will begin next week.
The school board voted to keep all schools and facilities closed until at least April 20, a timeline that’s in line with the ordered “soft closure” of all Idaho schools by the State Board of Education. The Blaine trustees will discuss whether to extend the closure past April 20 at their April 14 board meeting.
A remote learning system that allows students to work from home will start April 6. Educators and school staff will spend this week preparing for the remote system and disinfecting Chromebooks to distribute to students who need them, according to a plan approved by the board Monday night. The full plan can be viewed on the School District’s website.
“All of us as educators, our hearts break for students who we know will not be able to benefit as richly from this as in a traditional school setting, and there’s nothing else we can do about it,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said at the meeting. “It is the circumstances of our times, it is the reality of our times.”
Teachers will make their first remote contact with students on Monday, April 6, to begin assessing their work-from-home needs. Chromebooks will be distributed through a pick-up system, though the district may be able to honor some requests for home deliveries, Technology Director Teresa McGoffin said.
One challenge for the district, Holmes said, is that not all students may have access to the internet at home. For families who don’t have internet access due to economic reasons, mobile hot spots may be distributed. Students who have a poor internet connection because of where their home is located will receive physical paper packets.
The board opted not to make a decision Monday night about whether to remain closed past April 20, choosing to wait until April 14 to make that call. Trustee Rob Clayton said he was hopeful that the district could reopen school as normal before the end of the school year.
“At this juncture I don’t believe it’s a nonstarter,” Clayton said. “I hold some hope that we could re-establish and get back to a contact situation. Is it reality? I don’t have that crystal ball, and I don’t believe anybody has that crystal ball.”
Trustee Lara Stone said she wasn’t “super optimistic” that schools would be able to reopen as usual before summer break. But she acknowledged that “things are changing rapidly” in regard to COVID-19, with the situation evolving day by day.
“I think it’s OK to hope that we’ll come back and realize that we very well may not and that we should revisit this,” Stone said.
