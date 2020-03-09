Blaine County School District Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes plans to step down next year.
According to an email sent from the superintendent to district staff Monday, Holmes will step down as superintendent on June 30, 2021. She has already notified the district’s board of trustees of her intent to leave her position.
“This is an incredible district and the work we are doing together to ensure ALL students achieve at the highest level is extremely important to the continued success of our valley and our country,” Holmes said in the email. “I promise you that for the next 14 months, I will be all in as we continue to work together to fulfill the promise to all our students.”
The board of trustees is scheduled to consider renewal of Holmes’ contract at its regular March meeting Tuesday. Consideration of the contract is listed as an action item on the meeting agenda. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road in Hailey.
Holmes has served as district superintendent since 2014, when she was hired to replace former Superintendent Lonnie Barber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Way to Long? Board of Trustees should step in and take over responsibilities for this time. Or until they can find somebody to take over job. Not allowing this infectious person to be in position for such a long time. PS no pension also.
This is an opportunity for the BCSD Board of Trustees to hire someone that also has a concern for taxpayers.
Homesless and feeling fine. 14 months is too long, but powerless limbo will pain her. And, no severance is peachy. We now have a year+ to find a great leader for BCSD.
Why so long? Meanwhile our kids continue with poor SAT results. Idaho is ranked near the bottom of all states. BC isn’t even tops in Idaho yet has the highest per capita tax receipts. Bye Holmes, I give you an F.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In