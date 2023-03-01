BCSD Offices
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District’s four-year graduation rate has outperformed pre-COVID rates and Idaho state averages, according to new data reported to the school board in February.

The graduation rate for all BCSD students was higher for the 2021-22 cohort than the 2020-21 cohort. Additionally, during that time the BCSD’s four-year graduation rate is higher than the Idaho average for all student subgroups, including white students, Hispanic students, economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English language learners.

The numbers were presented to the board of trustees by Superintendent Jim Foudy and Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson at the board’s regular meeting on Feb. 14.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

