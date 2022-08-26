The Blaine County School District is updating its database for the 2022-2023 school year, and all returning students of Blaine County schools must submit a returning registration form before Sept. 1.
The registration involves a 15-step process whereby parents or guardians must verify their student’s information, ethnicity or race, provide information for the district’s “Skylert” emergency contact system, verify the student’s nighttime residence, identify any military-connected status, submit a bus-rider form and complete a home language survey.
The registration process also provides parents and guardians with information on the district’s parent accountability agreement, an annual notice of parental rights, student injury liability insurance information, a responsible use agreement, food and service policies, online payment information and an incoming kindergarten registration, if applicable to the student.
