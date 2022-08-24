The Blaine County School District will ask voters Tuesday to approve a levy of up to $5 million per year for five years to cover the costs of maintaining and renovating district-owned buildings. Citing a pressing need to address district facilities, the school board unanimously agreed to put the question on the August ballot during its regular monthly meeting on June 14.
The funds must be authorized by voters through a plant facility levy election, which is slated for Aug. 30. The question on the ballot will be whether the Board of Trustees should be authorized to levy the desired amount of $5 million per year, continuing each year thereafter through the end of fiscal year 2027. The levy will total $25 million over five years, but, according to the board, this money will not be available all at once.
If approved, the Aug. 30 Plant Facilities Levy would have a property tax impact of not more than $34.90 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed value in the community, according to district estimates.
According to the district, these projects would cover improving, maintaining, and repairing existing buildings, including roof repairs and replacements. They would also include furnishing and equipping buildings, safety and security improvements, LED lighting, and updates to mechanical systems, appliances, technology, and heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities.
The Blaine County School District enlisted the aid of Design West Architecture to determine the priorities and associated costs for the district’s facilities, which are organized to include needs in safety, building preservation, health, usability, energy savings and security.
Earlier this year, the district facilities committee, which included Trustee Dan Turner, BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy, former BCSD Finance Director Cheryl Sanderson, Director of Buildings and Grounds Howie Royal and Residential Construction Instructor Ian Blacker reviewed Design West’s building condition evaluation and recommended substantial improvements to security equipment and building systems across the district to ensure the safety of staff and students.
The evaluation included over 150 instances of needs for renovation or repair on the various facilities across Blaine County.
According to the district, if the levy is passed by voters, 2023’s renovation schedule is set to include a $3.8 million retrofit to Wood River Middle School’s HVAC system, a $670,000 total replacement of Carey High Schools running track, a $204,750 installation of a dust collection system at the Community Campus and a $266,760 replacement of Wood River High School’s hot water and domestic boilers, bringing the total for year one’s renovations to $4,981,510.
The 2024 schedule would include renovations that total $4,992,947. Alturas Elementary is set to have its HVAC system retrofitted, cooling tower replaced and the replacement of air intake systems with energy recovery units. Both Bellevue Elementary and the Community Campus are slated to have a near-total roof replacements, Carey elementary will receive replacements in its freezers and gym bleachers and Hemingway is set for a partial roof replacement. Wood River High will receive a tennis court resurface, while Silver Creek High will have its air intake units replaced and LED lights replaced in the parking lot.
2025 will feature district-wide renovations including partial roof replacements at Hailey Elementary and Carey High School that total $4,968,243. 2026’s renovation schedule includes new roofs for Silver Creek High School, Carey Elementary and the rest of Hailey Elementary, as well as district-wide LED installation that total $4,985,219 and 2027’s total is slated for $5,064,194. The grand total by the end of the renovation schedule is slated for $24,992,113.
In case you have not heard. The Idaho land board just auctioned off 23 different parcels of Idaho land for a $23 million dollars for schools funding, where is he money?
There’s a huge state surplus, we’re voting for additional funding for our children? I have to vote yes because our children are our future. But I also want to know why isn’t this “surplus “ being used to make levy’s obsolete?
The state sits on over $1b of surplus funds while we are expected to be taxed, yet again, to pour money into the black hole of Blaine Co. schools. Vote NO.
You take money from the facilities fund to pay salaries and now all the building are falling apart, and you need money to fix them. Why weren’t the original levy funds used to keep up on maintenance line they were intended. Secondly you hold a special election knowing there will be poor voter turnout and knowing most likely it would fail during the Nov 8th midterms. Sounds like a shady scam from years of mismanaging funds then using the cry “for the children” is just sad.
