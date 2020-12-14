The Blaine County School District has narrowed the pool of candidates for superintendent down to two, according to a statement released by the district Monday.
The final candidates are James Foudy, current superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District in McCall, and Heather Sanchez, who serves as Executive Director of Schools for the Bellevue School District in Washington.
The district’s Board of Trustees selected the final two candidates from a group of five semi-finalists in interviews last week. Overall, there were 27 applicants for the position from 15 states.
Foudy and Sanchez will visit Blaine County in January to meet with the community, tour BCSD schools, and answer questions from administrators, teachers and staff. They will also meet one-on-one with individual trustees and with the whole board.
The board will take public comment after these visits and before making its final decision, which is expected sometime in January.
The new superintendent will take office on July 1. Former Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes handed in her resignation effective immediately in mid-November. Wood River Middle School Principal Fritz Peters is acting as superintendent in the interim.
For more on this story, see the Wednesday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
