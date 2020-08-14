The Blaine County School District is set to begin the school year with a hybrid plan in which students attend school two days a week—but school board members indicated this week that they may be open to individual schools adopting different learning models as the year goes on.
School board Chairman Keith Roark and other trustees said in the board’s regular meeting Tuesday that they may be open to allowing some flexibility among different schools in the district when it comes to online and in-person learning plans.
Certain schools, such as the Carey School, may find it easier than others to allow social distancing in classrooms even with all students in school at once, trustees said. Roark also noted the relative physical isolation of the city of Carey from other Blaine County cities.
If the principal of the Carey School were to present a separate learning plan to the Board of Trustees, Roark said, “I would give it very serious consideration.”
Other trustees echoed Roark’s hypothetical openness to varying learning plans across the district. Trustee Dan Turner said he would be in favor of a process that allows individual schools to petition to reopen.
“I’d like to allow for the possibility of that kind of flexibility within the district,” Turner said. “I think finding a way to look at those plans would be a service to families in the community.”
Roark emphasized the fast-changing nature of the virus, however, saying he didn’t want to make any decisions beyond the start of the school year for the time being.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here and talk about what we’ll be doing and when we’ll be doing it,” Roark said. “If there’s one thing you can say about this whole pandemic, it’s a kaleidoscope. You turn the tube a quarter of a turn and it’s a completely new pattern.”
Learning models across the district will likely vary anyway as the school year progresses, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said, with schools deciding how to address confirmed COVID cases in classrooms. These measures will likely be decided on a case-by-case basis, Holmes said: some cases may require only an individual classroom to temporarily shift to remote work, while other cases may shut down entire schools.
“I don’t want to scream fire if the child tested positive, hasn’t been around kids, is at home, or if the child is only in one part of the school and has had no contact with people in the rest of the school,” Holmes said. “Otherwise, we’re going to spend the whole winter in and out of school all the time.”
The board on Tuesday officially voted to begin the school with a hybrid online and in-person learning plan after taking a preliminary vote on the matter last Thursday. Roark, Turner and Trustee Lara Stone voted in favor of the plan, while Trustee Amber Larna voted against it.
