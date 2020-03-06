A visiting author hosted by the Blaine County School District this week encouraged the district and Wood River Valley community to build an “honest, thoughtful, ongoing conversation” with each other, a goal the district says it’s taking to heart.
The lectures by Jamie Vollmer on Wednesday and Thursday were meant as a step toward “rebuilding the relationship between the district and community,” board Chairman Keith Roark told the Idaho Mountain Express. Vollmer, author of the book “Schools Can’t Do It Alone,” spoke on the importance of communities’ supporting their education systems—and how building trust and understanding between the public and its schools can benefit both.
“If there’s a trust issue, there’s a lack of understanding,” Vollmer told attendees of an event Thursday morning.
A recent public survey found general satisfaction with the quality of education in Blaine County schools, but widespread concern surrounding the district’s superintendent and board of trustees. Sixty-four percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the board, and 71 percent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes.
“We’ve got problems right now—I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Roark said. “The district is suffering from a pretty large segment of the community that no longer completely trusts the School District and its administration and does not necessarily feel that their voices are being heard.”
The question, then, is how to go about fixing those problems. That’s where Vollmer and his perspective come in, Roark said.
“He’s not a miracle worker and he doesn’t claim to have written the definitive gospel on public education,” Roark said. “But he has ideas that are very insightful and very productive if people listen and consider.”
Healthy, supported schools
make healthy communities,
Vollmer told the crowd Thurs-
day morning: That means low-er crime rates, lower rates of teen pregnancy and a higher likelihood of businesses’ choo-
sing to make their home in those communities.
“You don’t want to live in a society in which there are a significant number of people who are unprepared to succeed as adults,” Vollmer said.
Vollmer rejected an idea that he described as common among older Americans: the notion that schools were better and more effective in decades past. And he believes schools will need to evolve further to keep up with the demands of the 21st century. That could mean rethinking everything from standardized testing to the school year calendar, he said.
But to make changes, schools will need the support of their communities, he told the crowd—including the taxpayers who don’t have children in public schools.
There are four components to the relationship-building process, according to Vollmer: helping the community understand the School District’s challenges and goals, building trust between the two entities, earning the community’s permission to move forward with what the district perceives as necessary steps for improving its education system and gaining the community’s support.
It’s the district’s responsibility—not the public’s responsibility—to make the first move, Vollmer said.
“The school system has to take a step toward the community,” he said. “And if they do that, the community will take a step toward the schools.”
The district has already put in place several initiatives to try to build dialogue with the public, School District spokeswoman Heather Crocker noted, including the Educator for a Day program, which lets members of the community shadow local educators, and an annual conversation to discuss the state of the district.
“There are some opportunities we’ve built in the community for these kinds of things, but I think we would welcome more participation,” Crocker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In