Parents of incoming preschoolers, kindergarteners or new students in the Blaine County School District can enroll their children for the 2021-22 school year starting Friday.
Registration events for incoming preschool or kindergarten students will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at each of the district’s elementary schools. Parents should register their children at the school they will attend.
Kindergarten is open to children who will be 5 by Sept. 1, and preschool is open to children who will be 4 by Sept. 1.
Alturas Elementary School does not offer preschool classes. Preschool students in the Woodside area who live north of Winter Fox Lane will attend Hailey Elementary, while students who live south of Winter Fox Lane will attend Bellevue Elementary.
Parents registering their children in kindergarten or preschool should bring an original, state-certified birth certificate, up-to-date immunization records and proof of residence in Blaine County to the enrollment events Friday. Parents wishing to enroll their children in preschool should also bring verification of their income.
Older students who will be new to the Blaine County School District can also begin the enrollment process starting Friday. Enrollment is open to students who plan to transfer to BCSD from another school or district and to families planning to move to Blaine County.
Enrollment is also available online. To access the registration page, visit blaineschools.org/domain/687.
