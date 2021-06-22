The Blaine County School District kicked off its summer programming last week, with a variety of camps, academic enrichment programs and tutoring offerings to follow.
The first of the programs began on Tuesday, June 15; summer programming will run through Aug. 5. Enrollment for the programs was by invitation only.
“Our teachers and staff did a remarkable job to ensure our students continued learning throughout this past school year, despite all the challenges the pandemic presented us. Still, the nature of the pandemic meant it was a disruptive year for many of our students,” said Angie Martinez, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, in a statement. “Through these robust summer programs, we are giving students a wide range of opportunities to learn and explore their interests, across all grade levels and many different subjects.”
Programs include the Power Scholars Academy, an academic enrichment camp for incoming second- and third-graders; the YMCA SummerBridge Program, which serves children entering grades kindergarten through four; the Ernest Hemingway STEAM Middle School Adventure Camp for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders; Wood River Middle School’s project-based Find Your Element Camp; the home-based Summer Out-of-the-Box Preschool Program; and the Wood River High School’s Credit Recovery Summer Seminar, which provides small-group and one-on-one tutoring support in partnership with the I Have a Dream Foundation.
College essay workshops and support for Wood River High School students working on their senior projects will also be offered. Other organizations partnering with the district for summer programming include the Lee Pesky Learning Center and Environmental Resource Center.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer these programs during the summer months,” Martinez said.
