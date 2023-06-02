Wood River High School Scholarship Night

Wood River High School students gather after the scholarship ceremony on May 23.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

More than three dozen Blaine County organizations awarded scholarships to students from three local public schools to wrap the 2022-23 school year.

Wood River High School staged its 2023 Local Scholarship Ceremony on Tuesday, May 23 in Hailey. Organizers said at the event that some $250,000 in scholarships from 37 separate grants was distributed.

Here, those recipients are also listed alongside students from Carey, who received their awards on May 2, and Silver Creek High School, who will be honored at graduation on June 8.

Carey School scholarship

Alexandria Ornelas, Jaydyn Calhoun, Cristofer Gamino, Ellis Jessen, Franco Ocampo, Brittney Farnworth, Shayli Smith, Conner Simpson, Colton Larna, Anna Warthen, Carn Perkes, Kirsten Porter, Katie Mecham, Angelina Young and Teegan Kirkland received scholarships at the Carey School on May 2.
Sara Mendiolaza-Francia receives the Ken Mundie Art Scholarship on May 23.
Will White

Wood River Senior Will White earned the Blaine County Education Foundation Scholarship, Jean Todhunter Scholarship and one of 19 Ketchum/Sun Valley Rotary scholarships
