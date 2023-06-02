More than three dozen Blaine County organizations awarded scholarships to students from three local public schools to wrap the 2022-23 school year.
Wood River High School staged its 2023 Local Scholarship Ceremony on Tuesday, May 23 in Hailey. Organizers said at the event that some $250,000 in scholarships from 37 separate grants was distributed.
Here, those recipients are also listed alongside students from Carey, who received their awards on May 2, and Silver Creek High School, who will be honored at graduation on June 8.
AGL Foundation First Generation Scholarship: Franco Ocampo, Heidi Carrillo, Janett Patlan, Jette Ward. Ashley C. Yagla Memorial Scholarship: Alexandria Orneleas. BCEA Education Scholarship: Rabbit Buxton. BCEA Member Scholarship: Eric Parris.
Alexandria Ornelas, Jaydyn Calhoun, Cristofer Gamino, Ellis Jessen, Franco Ocampo, Brittney Farnworth, Shayli Smith, Conner Simpson, Colton Larna, Anna Warthen, Carn Perkes, Kirsten Porter, Katie Mecham, Angelina Young and Teegan Kirkland received scholarships at the Carey School on May 2.
Courtesy photo
Bellevue Elementary School PTA Scholarship: Jette Ward. Betty Murphy Blaine County Democrats Scholarship: Jasmine Santacruz. Blaine County Education Foundation Scholarship: Will White. Blaine County Soil & Conservation: Kirsten Porter. Bliss Architect Scholarship: Lucy , Drew Willett. Bob Shay Scholarship: Finn Naghsh, Shayli Smith. Bud Purdy Agriculture Scholarship: Katie Mecham, Ellis Jenson, Connor Simpson, Kylie Fones. Chuck Gates Youth Endowment: Lella Aicher, Olive Gilbert. Dave Spaulding Memorial Scholarship: Franco Ocampo. David R Stoecklein Memorial Foundation Scholarship: Lella Aicher. Dual Immersion: Janet Patlan, Jasmine Santacruz. Emmanuel ‘Great Hearted’ Scholarship: Gabriel Griffin, Jocelyn Guzman.
Sara Mendiolaza-Francia receives the Ken Mundie Art Scholarship on May 23.
Express/Roland Lane
Five Star Women in Business Scholarship: Caris Holden. Girl Friday Scholarship: Lella Aicher. Gregg Stowe — Building Contractors of the Wood River Valley: Brooke Black, Lucy Pietch. Grit: Anay Gil-Salinas, Colton Larna, Ava Smith, Joseph Melgar-Egoavil, Jette Ward, Janett Patlan, Lella Aicher. Hailey Rotary Scholarship: Jose Martinez Jr., Daniel Perez, Heidi Carrillo, Leonardo Garcia, Eric Parris. James & Barbara Cimino Memorial Scholarship: Gretchen Atienza, Jaydyn Calhoun, Teegan Kirklan, Daniel Perez. Jean Todhunter Scholarship: Will White. Josh Pollock Memorial Scholarship: Holden Archie, Franco Ocampo. Ken Mundie Art Scholarship: Sara Mendiolaza-Francia. Ketchum/Sun Valley Rotary: Lella Aicher, Heidi Carrillo, Leonardo Garcia, Anay Gil-Salinas, Sawyer Grafft, Naomi Grimaldo, Teegan Kirkland, Colton Larna, Joseph Melgar-Egoavil, Finnian Nagshsh, Franco Ocampo, Alexandria Ornelas, Daniel Perez, Carsn Perkes, Grace Sanchez, Jacy Thomas, Jette Ward, Will White, Angelina Young. Marketron Broadcast Solutions Scholarship: Cade London, Lucy Pietch.
Wood River Senior Will White earned the Blaine County Education Foundation Scholarship, Jean Todhunter Scholarship and one of 19 Ketchum/Sun Valley Rotary scholarships
Express photo by Roland Lane
Nosotros United Scholarship: Janett Palan, Anay Gil-Salinas, Maria Gil-Salinas. Ollie’s Gift: The Olivia Stimac Memorial Scholarship: Lucinda Frates, Max Aguayo. P.E.O. Chapter CH Lois Heagle & Myrle Bradshaw Scholarship: Janett Patlan. Scape Design Studio Maker Prize Scholarship: Lella Aicher. Sonja Tarnay Arts Scholarship: Gracie Shiver. Students of Hispanic Origin: Justin Astuhuaman, Heidi Carrillo, Ashley Esnoza, Leonardo Garcia, Maria Gil-Salinas, Jose Martinez, Franco Ocampo, Janett Patlan, Gabriela Rangel, Grace Sanchez, Paola Villicana. Sun Valley Realtors Give Scholarships: Anay Gil-Salinas, Joseph Melgar-Egoavil, Franco Ocampo, Brittany Farnworth, Angelina Young, Melanie Gonzalez-Maza, Caris Holden. Surfing Heritage Scholarships: Rayne Baker, Eric Parris, Kylie Fones, Melanie Gonzalez-Maza. SVMoA Hardy Kaslo Arts & Humanities Senior Scholarship: Anna Werther.
Wilson Woodyard Residential Construction Scholarship: Danny Servin.
