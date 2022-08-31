With the new school year come changes to the Blaine County School District’s safety policy, new technology and expanded roles for campus safety officers.
Local public schools begin Thursday, Sept. 1, after being pushed back from the original starting date on Aug. 31.
The decision to push back the first day came after the school board decided to include additional safety training for staff. Those sessions will be held today, Aug. 31, in conjunction with law enforcement and the district’s information technology team. The training will emphasize incident prevention, with a review of safety procedures, updates on best practices for school safety and rehearsals of response protocols.
The school district recently announced a partnership with Gaggle, a company that focuses on helping K-12 schools manage student safety with reporting technology. BCSD and Gaggle are joining forces to confidentially report threats of violence, bullying, peers in crisis and other imminent threats via the “SpeakUp for Safety” tip line. Trained Gaggle safety representatives evaluate SpeakUp for Safety tips 24 hours a day to help minimize incidents in the school district, according to the district.
Representatives from the company will respond to parents, staff and students via email regarding non-life-threatening issues, while in more serious situations will contact law enforcement to intervene.
Also for this year, the school district and Hailey Police came to an agreement in August to expand roles of school resource officers to cover more schools in the district.
Along with implementing expanded roles of the SROs, the BCSD has also upgraded surveillance systems at all of its facilities. In addition, the district will provide alert notification upgrades for school landline phones that are used to communicate with local law enforcement dispatchers.
According to BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy, the district looks to focus on preventative measures to ensure safety of staff and students for the 2022-23 school year.
“The research on school safety strongly emphasizes a preventative approach,” Foudy said in a statement. “The Blaine County School District has devoted significant resources for that purpose. Each of our eight schools has a full-time social worker on staff, as well as school counselors and school psychologists who monitor and support students throughout the year. Enhanced safety measures are in place, and the district is committed to continuing ongoing collaboration with law enforcement and first responders.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In