With some major changes implemented over the past two years to the Blaine County School District’s emergency response protocol, every incident—or non-incident—provides an invaluable learning opportunity, according to BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy and School Resource Officer Morgan Ballis.
When on Friday, Sept. 1, a shooting occurred at Lions Park in Hailey, Foudy said he made the decision to put the district’s Hailey schools “out of an abundance of caution” into “secure status” at 12:45 p.m., based on a recommendation from law enforcement.
The district has shifted away from the “lockout” and “lockdown” policies and terminology. “Secure” status means “business as usual” inside the schools, where teaching and learning continues, but visitors are not permitted to enter.
Ten minutes later, families received the message that Hailey schools had returned to their regular “all is clear” status.
“We always follow the advice and recommendations of law enforcement,” Foudy said in an interview on Monday. “Which we did.”
But, Foudy said in retrospect, it may not have been necessary to go into secure status given that, essentially, the schools always operate in a secure status. The front doors are always locked and visitors are always screened before being permitted entrance.
Asked whether it would have made sense to just remain in secure status for the rest of the day, Foudy said he was advised by law enforcement that although “all was clear,” he was not given the information that the shooting suspect was still at large.
Ballis, who along with Shawna Wallace is contracted through the Hailey Police Department as the district’s two school resource officers or SROs, noted that both officers had been pulled off of schools and were needed to assist at the crime scene.
Foudy said the biggest takeaway from the Sept. 1 incident was addressing some “weaknesses in our communication system.” The district has an emergency alert system for which families can opt in for text notifications, some of whom had not signed up. In terms of the email alerts, close to half the families were not signed up, largely because of the district’s change to a new software system.
Now, Foudy said, IT staff has worked to migrate all the email addresses into the new platform so everyone in the system will receive the emailed alerts.
And notifications aren’t always sent in the event of the school going into “secure status.” The status is used for things like a student having a seizure or other medical event, when they want to protect the safety and privacy of the student. Or, if there is a belligerent parent in the front office, Ballis said “secure status” may be deployed. Families were notified on Sept. 1 because of the community-wide nature of the incident.
“We are continuously trying to improve,” Ballis said. “The benefit of the situation is that we are able to identify gaps and find ways to make the system better.”
While he agreed the Sept. 1 incident pointed to a need for better communication, Ballis also said, “I don’t think we can overreact when it comes to student safety.”
However, Ballis acknowledged the importance of finding appropriate balance in assessing risks and not causing unnecessary harm or panic among students, staff or families.
Foudy and Ballis also expressed the importance of work underway to create better communication with all schools in the county, including private and charter schools, and all emergency response agencies.
Ballis, who is currently president of the Idaho Association of School Resource Officers, has been heavily involved in improving the district’s emergency response procedures since he was hired about three years ago.
Helping to improve the ability of K-12 schools to respond to emergencies, with a focus on active shooters, is Ballis’ life’s work. The former Marine has his master’s degree in K-12 Emergency Management and is currently working on his doctorate degree.
It was a personal experience that drove Ballis’ entry into the area of research and work.
In 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, Ballis’ mother was sitting near U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords when Giffords and 18 others were shot during a constituent meeting outside of a grocery store. Six people were killed. Ballis didn’t know him well, but had attended school with the shooter.
Largely as a result of Ballis’ work thus far with the Blaine County School District, the Hailey Police Department was recognized last June as a Model SRO Agency by the National Association of School Resource Officers.
When he was hired in 2021, Ballis began an in-depth security assessment on all school sites, which also included surveys, interviews, data collection and a massive amount of research into best practices from around the state and country.
Foudy pointed to the problems with the “lockdown” and “lockout” policies, and in the terminology itself. Following the “balloon incident” on May 17, 2022, when a popped balloon triggered an emergency response, there was confusion between the two terms that caused different actual responses—one of which means no one leaves the building, and the other one meaning no one enters.
Now, in the place of a lockdown or lockout in the event of a human-driven incident on a school campus, the district uses an “options” response.
Under the options-based response, school staff and students are trained to evaluate the situation and respond accordingly, using “Avoid,” “Deny,” or “Defend,” as the three categories for response.
Lockdown is not always the most effective response, Ballis said, and the options-based alternative is recommended by federal agencies.
The options-based response system and terminology also aligns with other emergency response entities in the valley, he said.
There are times, for example, Ballis noted, when it is better for students to have the option to get safely out of the building.
Every incident has different variables.
And when it comes to active school shooters—the unfortunate amount of case studies over the past 25 years gives some stark but key findings.
First, Ballis said, more than 90% of active school shootings involve a current or former student. Because of this, both Ballis and Foudy put a huge emphasis and amount of resources into prevention, and in particular working to identify any students who may be struggling with things like depression or suicidal ideation.
To Ballis, that means a 90% chance for prevention.
And while it doesn’t require students or staff to take action, the options-based response allows for actions to be taken and the decision-making training to occur ahead of time both for students and staff.
“Two different people may respond in two very different ways,” Ballis said. “And that’s OK.”
Much of the current training and drills, especially with students, happen in a discussion format, hypothetically walking through different scenarios.
During the drills, students are not encouraged to defend themselves against a shooter, Ballis emphasized, however because kids are talking about it anyway, the training helps “guide those conversations in a healthy way.”
Ballis said the average K-12 active school shooting incident takes place within a two to five minute window. The average response time for law enforcement, he said, is six to eight minutes.
Because of this, “time is everything,” both Ballis and Foudy said.
And thus the importance of the training and drills so that the best decisions can be made in the shortest amount of time possible, they said.
Aside from self-inflicted wounds, “The overwhelming majority are ended by the active resistance from a potential victim,” Ballis said.
The statistical probability of law enforcement ending a K-12 active school shooting is actually quite low, he said.
On the prevention side, there’s also the statistic, Ballis said, that more than 80% of firearms used in active K-12 school shootings come from the home of a family or friend of the shooter. Given that, Ballis said, 80% of incidents could potentially be prevented with better firearm storage and accountability.
In terms of the training and drills, there has been a significant shift to now always communicating with students about when drills will happen, and being explicitly clear that it is a drill. Raising stress and anxiety levels during a drill, Ballis said, can traumatize some students or staff, and does not lend to the most effective learning environment.
If faced with a real incident, students can best respond based on what they have learned and retained when they were not in a state of fear, he described.
Another significant change, Foudy described, is that now every staff member can call in an emergency report or concern using a system of 3-digit codes which is transmitted to dispatch if appropriate or otherwise the appropriate office.
Foudy also described work underway to re-key buildings for efficiency in the event of an emergency, putting open-door sensors on all exits, and an upgrade to radios.
There have also been improvements and increased training regarding the “reunification” system, in terms of reuniting students with their parents or guardians, Foudy described.
Ballis said he’s seen more work done to improve emergency response in the BCSD in the past year than he’s seen happen in other districts over an entire decade.
With two of his own children in the district, Ballis encourages families to reach out to the district with feedback on emergency response protocol, and said they working to increase communication with families about recent changes in the system and how it operates. There will soon be additions to the district website, as well as an in-person educational event.
Given the two recent shootings in Blaine County, both Ballis and Foudy encourage parents to communicate about concerns in an age-appropriate way with their children.
And that includes encouraging kids to report things they might have seen or heard.
“The most important thing a family can do is establish and cultivate open communication,” Foudy said. And that may mean not being highly reactive when a child has something to share, he described. “Make it a safe place so they feel comfortable coming back again and again to talk.” ￼
