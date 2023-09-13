23-05-26 WRHS solidarity 2.jpg (copy)

Blaine County School Resource Officer Morgan Ballis gives Wood River High School students data on targeted school violence and prevention at a demonstration Wednesday, May 24, honoring victims from the 2022 Uvalde mass shooting. Ballis is currently president of the Idaho Association of School Resource Officers.

 Express file photo by Willy Cook

With some major changes implemented over the past two years to the Blaine County School District’s emergency response protocol, every incident—or non-incident—provides an invaluable learning opportunity, according to BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy and School Resource Officer Morgan Ballis.

When on Friday, Sept. 1, a shooting occurred at Lions Park in Hailey, Foudy said he made the decision to put the district’s Hailey schools “out of an abundance of caution” into “secure status” at 12:45 p.m., based on a recommendation from law enforcement.

The district has shifted away from the “lockout” and “lockdown” policies and terminology. “Secure” status means “business as usual” inside the schools, where teaching and learning continues, but visitors are not permitted to enter.

The Blaine County School System summarizes its emergency protocols on this flyer.

