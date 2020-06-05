The Blaine County School District will continue to offer grab-and-go lunches for children as the school year transitions into summer.
Since the week of March 18, when schools in Blaine County first closed due to COVID-19, the district has distributed more than 50,000 meals to kids across the county, according to BCSD spokeswoman Heather Crocker.
There’s been a gradual decline in participation since the first week of May, Crocker said, but the district still plans to continue the program into summer.
Through June 26, children will be able to pick up lunches Monday through Friday at 10 locations: Gannett Fire Station, Westwood Trailer Park, Alturas Elementary School, The Meadows, Country Chalet, Bellevue Elementary School, Hailey Elementary School, Carey School, the Park and Ride at River and Bullion streets in Hailey and at Balmoral Apartments. At Balmoral, lunches will be available through The Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Truck.
Times for each location can be found on the BCSD website.
After June 26, the district plans to continue providing lunch through a partnership with The Hunger Coalition at Balmoral and Bellevue Elementary School, Crocker said.
The program is open to anyone under age 18. The child does not need to be present to pick up a meal.
Lunch distribution is scheduled to end Aug. 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In