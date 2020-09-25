The Blaine County School District will hold the second of two public forums to discuss its search for a new superintendent next Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The Wednesday forum will be held virtually through Zoom; attendees can also listen in over the phone. An earlier virtual forum on the same topic took place Tuesday night.
“This is a critical time for our school district, and we want to hear from our families, staff, students and community members about what they feel are the most important factors when it comes to our next superintendent,” school board chairman Keith Roark said in a statement.
The district this week also launched a community-wide survey to gauge public opinion on the matter. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/bcsdsearch. It will be open through Sunday, Oct. 4.
Findings from the survey will be presented at the Oct. 13 meeting of the BCSD Board of Trustees.
The public forum on Wednesday can be accessed through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88920646585 or by dialing 312-626-6799 and by entering the following code: 889 2064 6585.
(1) comment
This is easy. Just select someone who is the absolute antithesis of GwenCarroll Holmes.
