A scheduled Blaine County school board meeting Monday night to discuss a potential upcoming levy has been canceled.
The School District’s board of trustees had been scheduled to meet March 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Finance Committee’s recommendations for a plant facilities levy. The committee has suggested asking the public for about $40 million over 10 years, with the money going toward building repairs, additions and technology.
That meeting will not take place. The board will hold a different meeting Monday night, however, to discuss pay for hourly employees in the coming weeks. After public health officials announced Saturday that two cases of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Blaine County, the School District announced it would be closing all schools and facilities until April 6.
District administration has asked the school board to consider giving hourly employees their normal weekly pay for the hours of work missed due to COVID-19 closures, according to an agenda for the meeting.
Also on Monday night’s agenda is an update on coronavirus response. That meeting will take place at the Blaine County School District Office at 118 W. Bullion St. in Hailey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In