The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will meet next week to talk about what an upcoming levy might look like.
The board will meet Monday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Finance Committee’s recommendations for a plant facilities levy. The committee has suggested asking the public for about $40 million over 10 years, with the money going toward building repairs, additions and technology.
The board plans to dig into those recommendations at Monday’s meeting to determine exactly how much money—and for which projects—to put on the ballot.
“I think we want to be very careful here that if we go to the voters we are telling them specifically what we’re going to do with the money,” Board Chair Keith Roark said at a meeting in February.
Roark compared this year’s proposal to the district’s last plant facilities request a decade ago.
“Just holding our hand out and asking for $40 million, saying ‘Trust us, we’re going to spend it the right way,’ worked one time. It’s not going to work again,” he said.
The board has tentatively penciled in an August levy date, but a bill in the Legislature to limit levy and bond elections to November and May could mean pushing the election back. The bill has passed the House of Representatives and is currently in the Senate.
The meeting will take place in the Minnie Moore Room of the Community Campus in Hailey.
