The Blaine County School District is looking ahead to a “year of transition” after Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes announced her decision to step down in 2021, the school board chairman said at a meeting this week.
The district’s board of trustees was scheduled to consider the renewal of Holmes’s contract at its monthly meeting Tuesday. On Monday, the day before the meeting, Holmes announced to district staff that she planned to leave her position on June 31, 2021, when her current contract ends.
Instead of voting Tuesday on whether to renew the contract, the board voted to provide official written notice to Holmes that the district would not be contracting with her starting in July 2021, a required formality included in Holmes’ contract.
Neither Roark nor Holmes elaborated on Holmes’ reasons for leaving at Tuesday’s meeting, saying only that the superintendent and board had discussed potential renewal of the contract before Holmes informed Roark on March 6 that she would not seek further employment with the district. Holmes has served as BCSD superintendent since 2014, when she was hired to replace former Superintendent Lonnie Barber.
Her decision to step down follows a recent public survey which found general satisfaction with the quality of education in Blaine County schools, but widespread concern surrounding the district’s leadership. Sixty-four percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the board of trustees, and 71 percent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with Holmes.
What comes next will be a “year of transition” for the district, Roark said Tuesday.
“We are already involved in trying to get an idea of what this next year will look like,” he told meeting attendees.
The near future likely holds a number of special meetings and executive sessions as the board starts the process of finding a new superintendent and works with Holmes to ensure a smooth transition, Roark said. The goal is to “get through this next year with as much achievement as we possibly can,” he told meeting attendees, while avoiding “any confusion, any trepidation on the part of staff.”
“Everyone should be assured that this next year, as well as this year, is going to be a successful school year,” he said. “We’re concentrating on the future. We’re concentrating on future achievement. And we are not going to let anything get in the way of achieving those goals.”
In an email to district staff Monday announcing her decision, Holmes assured staff she would be “all in” for the next 14 months.
“This is an incredible district and the work we are doing together to ensure ALL students achieve at the highest level is extremely important to the continued success of our valley and our country,” Holmes said in the email. “I promise you that for the next 14 months, I will be all in as we continue to work together to fulfill the promise to all our students.”
Apparently King Roark can see into the future and knows all will be well because he is in the wheelhouse. Never seen a man more arrogant and self important than that one.
