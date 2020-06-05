The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees has appointed Dan Turner as the newest board member.
Turner will represent the north valley in the Zone 4 seat previously held by Rob Clayton. Clayton stepped down in May after moving out of his zone; he had served as a trustee since 2014.
On Tuesday night, the remaining board members approved Turner’s application to join their ranks.
“I’m committed to helping the school district succeed as it faces some unique challenges in the coming years,” Turner told the board in a virtual meeting. “I’m a huge proponent of public education. It’s the great equalizer in our society.”
Turner, who lives north of Ketchum, has served on the board of directors for the Wood River Community YMCA since 2012, serving as chairman of the board between 2013 and 2016. Before that, he worked as a general partner with Rubicon Capital Group LLC in Los Angeles. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley.
Turner has been a full-time resident of Blaine County for nine years, he told the board, and has been a Blaine County taxpayer for 18 years.
“I’m not an expert in education, but I have a curious mind, I’m a good listener, a clear thinker, and I always show up prepared,” he said.
Board Chairman Keith Roark, Vice Chair Kelly Green, Trustee Amber Larna and Trustee Lara Stone voted unanimously to appoint Turner.
Stone praised Turner for his “willingness to hop in at a really difficult time, when we already had so much on our plates and then we’ve got a global pandemic on top of that.”
“I just really appreciate that you’re willing to do that and I think we could really benefit from your skill set,” Stone said
Dan is sincere, smart and kind. Let's hope he's up to the job. He is a huge improvement over his predecessor. Good luck to him.
