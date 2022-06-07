The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is accepting applications to join its three advisory committees for the school district until Friday, June 10, at 5 p.m.
These committees do important work related to all aspects of the school district and make recommendations to the board throughout the school year. The available applications are for the Calendar Committee, Finance Committee and Policy Committee.
The board said that it aims to welcome new committee members who reflect the student population and the community as a whole. To serve on a committee, an applicant must meet one of several criteria stipulated by board policy. These include being a resident and/or taxpayer of Blaine County, a parent/guardian of a BCSD student, a BCSD staff member or an expert or professional.
Prospective members should be willing to attend at least 75% of meetings, be able to clearly communicate the committee’s work, and be willing to work productively with other committee members and district staff. Members may not be related to or employed by any trustees or district administrators.
To apply, please fill out a letter of interest form. Contact Board Clerk Vicki Pitcairn at vpitcairn@blaineschools.org for more information. ￼
