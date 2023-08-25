Camp wow

Camp Wow, at Wood River Middle School Aug. 24, welcomes incoming sixth graders back to school, giving them a chance to meet new classmates and teachers, learn how to open their lockers, and tour the school before the big day.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The opening bell rings in the Blaine County School District’s 2023-24 academic year on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with some changes for students and parents to be ready for. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect when class begins.

What’s happening on Wednesdays?

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, students at all BCSD schools will be released early. (See sidebar for full schedule).

