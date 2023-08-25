The opening bell rings in the Blaine County School District’s 2023-24 academic year on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with some changes for students and parents to be ready for. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect when class begins.
What’s happening on Wednesdays?
Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, students at all BCSD schools will be released early. (See sidebar for full schedule).
Why? The district is implementing “Professional Learning Communities,” using time carved out on Wednesday afternoons for teachers to meet regularly on lesson plans and curriculum and how well their students are reaching achievement benchmarks. The district website explains, “The top priority of the Blaine County School District is to improve student achievement for all students. Research shows that one of the most powerful ways to do this is for educators to implement a disciplined, collaborative process called professional learning communities (PLCs). To have the greatest impact, frequent, protected, district-wide collaboration time needs to be built into the school schedule.”
BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy said about 90% of the highest performing districts across the country have a PLC program.
Following concern expressed by numerous parents about what to do when their kids get out early on Wednesdays, “The Board of Education and the Calendar Committee reworked the schedule to minimize the impact on elementary families, reducing the early release time to 30 minutes for elementary students. The district will release secondary students first on Wednesdays to allow them to help provide care for younger siblings and offer additional labor support for childcare facilities. Several minutes of additional instructional time have been added to each school day. At most schools, the adjusted time was added at the end of the school day, rather than the beginning. This decision was made based on input from families.”
Foudy said the district partnered with the YMCA and the Blaine County Recreation District to offer some after school options, but those programs are full. He acknowledged that there will be a challenge for some families to find additional childcare arrangements.
What’s the deal with the no cell phones policy?
The district updated their cell phone and technology policies prohibiting cell phone use during the school day at all schools.
Under the new policy, personal devices (such as cell phones, Apple Watches, and headphones “will be prohibited during the school day, which is defined as ‘the official school start time to the end of the day school dismissal, including class periods, passing periods, free periods, lunch periods, recess and assemblies.’”
If students bring phones, they must be turned off and stored.
There is an exception for high school students for use only during the lunch period.
Students will still be able to access district networks only through their district-issued Chromebooks.
The policy will primarily impact high school students as elementary and middle school students were previously not permitted to use phones during the school day.
Why? “Our administrators and trustees continue to address the mental health crisis affecting our students and seek ways to support their emotional wellbeing and academic growth,” said Foudy in a news release. “The topic of cell phone use during the school day is consistently at the forefront of conversation. We find these devices present significant distractions and challenges within the educational environment, and they hinder the building of connections and healthy relationships between our students.”
Now that students from other districts can enroll in Blaine County, does that mean local residents are at risk of losing seats?
No. Due to changes made last spring by the Idaho Legislature, students living anywhere in Idaho can enroll in Blaine County Schools. However the law also allows for schools to set capacities (primarily based on class size in Blaine County) which include room reserved for students living inside the district.
Exactly how many new out of district students are enrolling won’t be known until after those numbers are presented at the Sept. 12 meeting, Foudy said. Most of the district’s schools are close to, if not at capacity, Foudy noted, especially the elementary schools. Capacity also varies within the schools per grade level.
What is PowerSchool?
PowerSchool is a new “student information management” software system replacing Skyward.
The program allows students and parents to check grades and pay fees. It also can send parents notifications if students are tardy or absent, if parents so choose.
While many may have found program enrollment cumbersome, Foudy said a lot of kinks were worked out this year and it will improve next year. In addition, now that all students are enrolled in the new system, next year they won’t have to go through the same initial sign up process.
Foudy said that in the district in which he previously worked the PowerSchool program was used for 15 years and he, both as an educator and a parent found it useful and user friendly. He said there was some initial additional cost for purchase and training, but after that the cost isn’t significantly different from the old system.
Staffing schools has been an issue nationwide, how well staffed is the district this year?
According to the Human Resources report from the Aug. 8 BCSD board meeting, staffing is “looking good.”
Foudy said there about 20 teachers who are new to the district, and a contract for a music teacher at Hailey Elementary School was just approved Tuesday – a position for which there hadn’t been any candidates since March. With nearly every position filled, Foudy said it appears the many efforts by the district to recruit and retain high quality employees are helping. However, there is a major need for more bus drivers, Foudy said, and that will likely cause transportation issues. Giving his sales pitch, Foudy said bus drivers can work a somewhat flexible schedule, can be trained in three weeks if they need a CDL license, and receive a signing bonus and full-time benefits for the minimum 35/hour work week, with potential for overtime hours.
Additional questions should be directed toward individual schools or the district office at 208-578-5000. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In